Tadka: HC warns Prakash Raj with contempt of court if his cheque of Rs 2 Cr bounces

The production house, Essel Vision, recently headed to court to file a case against Prakash Raj for not paying them on time for his directorial debut. The movie starring Ali Fazal, Taapsee Pannu, and Nana Patekar was titled Tadka and Ali even took to his social media to inform that the actors were still not paid for their parts in the film. Prakash Raj had signed an undertaking stating that he will pay off the entire amount, Rs. 5.88 crores, to the production house by July 15.

Justice KR Sriram has warned to charge him with aggravated contempt of court if his cheque of Rs. 2 crores bounces in response to a suit filed against Prakash by Essel. During one of the hearings in April, Prakash Raj had agreed to clear all the payments with interest and all the applicable taxes by July 15 and had even agreed to hand over the papers of two of his personal properties to his lawyer to sell them off in order to recover the money. Prakash finally arrived on Friday with a cheque of Rs. 2 crores and Essel has agreed to grant him the time till February 2020 to clear off the remaining amount.

Another hearing will be held on August 30 to make sure that the given cheque has been cleared.