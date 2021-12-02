e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

'Tadap' Premiere: Disha Patani, Khushi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and other celebs in attendance for Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria’s film screening

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' also stars Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

As Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan marks his acting debut with ‘Tadap’, on Friday, the makers of the film held a special screening for industry folks on Thursday evening.

Present at the film’s premiere were Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Kajol, Disha Patani, Khushi Kapoor Mouni Roy, and ‘Tadap’ leading lady Tara Sutaria among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Ahan Shetty with Tara Sutaria
Disha Patani
Advertisement
Shanaya Kapoor
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Mouni Roy
Advertisement
Khushi Kapoor
Kajol
Rhea Chakraborty
Advertisement
Ahan with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma
Suniel Shetty with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahan

Suniel Shetty with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahan | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' also stars Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film written by Rajat Arora, features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and it is scheduled to release on December 3.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Athiya Shetty poses with beau KL Rahul at brother Ahan's 'Tadap' screening Watch Video: Athiya Shetty poses with beau KL Rahul at brother Ahan's 'Tadap' screening

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:47 AM IST
Advertisement