'Tadap' Premiere: Disha Patani, Khushi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and other celebs in attendance for Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria’s film screening

As Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan marks his acting debut with ‘Tadap’, on Friday, the makers of the film held a special screening for industry folks on Thursday evening.

Present at the film’s premiere were Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Kajol, Disha Patani, Khushi Kapoor Mouni Roy, and ‘Tadap’ leading lady Tara Sutaria among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Suniel Shetty with Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahan | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' also stars Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, 'Tadap' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film written by Rajat Arora, features music by Pritam and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and it is scheduled to release on December 3.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:47 AM IST