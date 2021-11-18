Tabu to play a ghost in Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to play the lead role in Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's iconic horror comedy-drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

It was earlier reported that actress Tabu has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Now, a source close to Free Press Journal has revealed that the actress will be playing a ghost in the film.

In an interview earlier, the director had stated that he wants to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before.

The actress had started shooting for the film in March 2021.

As Tabu joined the sets of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik had welcomed her with a fun-filled quirky post. Earlier, Tabu had reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, this isn't Tabu's first stint in a horror-comedy. The actress was seen in 2017's 'Golmaal Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. She played Anna Mathew in the movie, a character who can interact with ghosts.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Amar Upadhyay in a pivotal role opposite Tabu.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

In September, Kartik had treated his fans with a motion poster of the much-awaited film and announced that the film will release in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:46 AM IST