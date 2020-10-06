Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma top 'Most Dangerous Celebrity' list in India: Report

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha are among the top 10 personalities generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names, according to a list released by a cybersecurity company on Tuesday.

But it was global football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the numero uno spot on McAfee's Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2020.

On number two is Tabu, who recently starred in Mira Nair's series adaptation of "A Suitable Boy", followed by "Thappad" actor Pannu at three, actor-producer Sharma at four, and Sinha at five.

The second half of the list is also ruled by the entertainment industry, with singer Armaan Malik in the sixth place, actor Sara Ali Khan coming seventh, soap star Divyanka Tripathi in eighth spot, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the ninth place and playback singer Arijit Singh in the tenth position.