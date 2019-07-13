Tabu roped into Kangana Ranaut starrer action film 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news currently and for yet another controversial reason. While her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya is making headlines, she has already announced her next film Dhaakad a few days ago.

Now, inside sources report that it is not going to be just Kangana in the movie as the makers have roped in none other than Tabu to work alongside Judgementall Hai Kya actress.

Now, it sure would be a treat to the fans to see both Kangana and Tabu in the same frame. The sources ascertain that it is not going to be just another appearance but a rather pivotal role alongside Kangana.

Tabu and Kangana both are powerhouses of talent on screen and have a very strong presence off screen. Hence, this Jodi would definitely be very interesting.