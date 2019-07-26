Tabu reveals her look from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

New Delhi: Tabu shared the first look of her character in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Tabu's next outing, which will also co-star Saif Ali Khan as well as Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, went on floors in June, in London.

The picture, posted by Tabu on her Instagram feed, features her in a casual look, dressed in a black top and blue jeans brown boots.

"And all the many partners if any," she wrote in the caption, in which she also tagged her co-stars from the film.