Tabu – fabulous in her 40s

As Tabu celebrates her 48th birthday on November 4, I am once again reminded of the remarkable career this prodigiously talented actress has carved for herself in her 40s. I am also reminded of the unsure young girl who visited my office in the mid-90s when I was the editor of Movie magazine.

Slightly gangly in the way she carried her imposing height then, she seemed to recede into herself and a collapsing accordion came to my mind. Of late, whenever I have spoken to Tabu, it has been a mix of banter and philosophy but there is also an ingredient that was missing then — confidence.

Over the years, I have watched with affection and admiration as Tabu grew into an actress of consummate skill, indeed our parallel cinema's favourite muse. The trajectory was not simple. “No one dare call me Tubby Tabu anymore,” I recall the light of victory flashing in her eyes once she had shed her baby fat through strenuous self discipline. The change was more than just skin deep.