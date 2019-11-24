TaapseeOnFire trends after actress's 'befitting' reply turns into a meme

B-town diva Taapsee Pannu was recently speaking at an interactive session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actress, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry, was having a lively discussion with the audience in English when a man asked her to switch to Hindi.
Taapsee, in turn, posed another question in front of the audience. She asked, “Does everybody here understand Hindi?”A large number of people booed back. However, the man still insisted she speak in Hindi as she is a Bollywood actress. Responding to him, the actress said, “I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?” The audience applauded at this and the man took his seat.
As soon as Twitterati acknowledged about Taapsee's befitting reply, her fans and admirers started flooding social media with memes.
On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the recently released film Saand Ki Aankh in which she played the role of the shooter Prakashi Tomar while Bhumi Pednekar portrayed the role of her sister-in-law Chandro Tomar. On the other hand, she is currently working on Anubhav Sinha‘s Thappad where she portrays novelist and poet Amrita Pritam.
