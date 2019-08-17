Taapsee Pannu’s spat with Rangoli Chandel intensifies; claims she is not worthy of praise

Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from putting her point of view forward and her recent spat with Rangoli Chandel has been the talk-of-the-town for quite some time now. Kangana Ranaut’s sister/manager called Taapsee a ‘sasti copy’ after she appreciated her performance in the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Things kept getting worse from there and now, it has taken a new turn.

During one of her promotional interviews for Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu questioned Kangana asking why Kangana hasn’t praised her film since it has 5 lead actresses in it. She has also elaborated saying that even though she has not been a part of as many films as Kangana, she has worked in a decent number of films and deserves to be appreciated. Rangoli Chandel did not hold back and has asked Taapsee to speak to her directly.

Take a look at Rangoli’s tweets, right here.