Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun says recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done

Actor Taapsee Pannu's younger sister Shagun, who is a wedding planner by profession, recently revealed that the recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done.

In an interview with ETimes, Shagun said that she has seen a lot of locations, however, she added that it is yet to be finalised if Taapsee wants to get married.

While Taapsee and Shagun confirmed that the wedding is not on the actor's mind right now, Shagun also said that their parents are hoping at least one of them agrees to tie the knot.

Taapsee has been dating former badminton player Mathias Boe for a while now. The 'Haseen Dilruba' actress has kept her personal life away from the limelight, but she often shares posts about Mathias on Instagram.