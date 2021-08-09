Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun says recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done

Actor Taapsee Pannu's younger sister Shagun, who is a wedding planner by profession, recently revealed that the recce for the actor's wedding venue has been done.
In an interview with ETimes, Shagun said that she has seen a lot of locations, however, she added that it is yet to be finalised if Taapsee wants to get married.
While Taapsee and Shagun confirmed that the wedding is not on the actor's mind right now, Shagun also said that their parents are hoping at least one of them agrees to tie the knot.
Taapsee has been dating former badminton player Mathias Boe for a while now. The 'Haseen Dilruba' actress has kept her personal life away from the limelight, but she often shares posts about Mathias on Instagram.
Last month, Taapsee celebrated Mathias Boe’s birthday with sister Shagun and close friends. She posted old videos of Mathias to wish him. In the clips, Mathias, ho is a badminton player, can be seen having fun during one of his games.
Later, Mathias also shared a picture from his birthday lunch with Taapsee. In the caption, Mathias called them 'the best company'.
A couple of weeks back, the 'Thappad' actress had spilled the beans on her marriage plans.
The actress stated that she is yet to reach certain benchmarks in her professional life. Once she does, she will probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will she have time to dedicate to her personal life.
She also said that she will not marry someone her parents are not okay with.
Meanwhile, Taapsee has been joined by Shagun in Nainital, where she's shooting for her first home-production 'Blurr', co-produced by Pranjal Khandhdiya and directed by Ajay Bahl.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)