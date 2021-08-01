Taapsee Pannu's celebrates 34th birthday on 'Blurr' sets with sister Shagun; see pics

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu, who is currently shooting for her maiden production film 'Blurr', on Sunday rang in her 34th birthday on the sets of the movie, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah.

The 'Pink' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an early morning philosophical post to mark her special day, and wrote that the last one week has been tough for her.

Alongside a beautiful picture of herself gazing at the bright sun, Taapsee wrote, "Last week has been tough, tricky, testing but with this sunrise and this new year I shall again gather the strength to look forward to what life has in store for me."