Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at FM Nirmala Sitharaman in first tweet post I-T raid

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided properties of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

In comments seen as defending income tax raids on Pannu and Kashyap, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.

Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.

Reacting to the allegations against her, Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."