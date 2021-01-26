Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebs react to violence during farmers' tractor parade

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday. After clips and images of violent clashes between the police and the protesting farmers in the national capital, Bollywood celebrities Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Vishal Dadlani were among the other Bollywood actors who took to social media to react.

Bhasker shared a tweet, which read: "It is not right to hoist anything other than the tricolor on the Red Fort. There is no religion. Those who will defend this act, what will they be able to say when someone flaunts another color flag here ?!"

"100% agree," she added.