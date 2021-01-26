Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and other Bollywood celebs react to violence during farmers' tractor parade

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday. After clips and images of violent clashes between the police and the protesting farmers in the national capital, Bollywood celebrities Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Vishal Dadlani were among the other Bollywood actors who took to social media to react.
Bhasker shared a tweet, which read: "It is not right to hoist anything other than the tricolor on the Red Fort. There is no religion. Those who will defend this act, what will they be able to say when someone flaunts another color flag here ?!"
"100% agree," she added.
Meanwhile, Richa Chadha shared a picture of Sikh Regiment hoisting a Nishan Sahib at Galwan Valley.
"Does it make sense to you? Farmers who protested peacefully for so many months, even in the face of police violence, suddenly turned violent today? Why?
Just doesn't compute.
Plus, we've seen those in power do this before. Typical play: Send violent stooges, discredit movement," tweeted Dadlani.
Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, "I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks."
Sharing a screenshot, Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "These 2 news items back to back on my timeline explains so much about the state of affairs in our country."
