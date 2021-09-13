e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:52 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu says 'so-called insiders' never validated her movies: 'My films worked because of the audience'

Taapsee said that the 'insiders' in the film industry have never given her validation, nor does she expect it
FPJ Web Desk
Actor Taapsee Pannu has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over eight years. She has proven her mettle as an actress and carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

Recently, Taapsee said in one of her interviews that the 'insiders' in the film industry have never given her validation, nor does she expect it.

The 'insider-outsider debate' erupted in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

During an interaction with Film Companion, Taapsee said that she doesn't think that being an outsider in the industry makes a person inferior to the insiders in any way and that being an insider or an outsider doesn't guarantee success.

She said her audience will make her successful; not being an insider or an outsider.

The 'Haseen Dilruba' actress went on to say that till now, her films, whichever have worked, is because of the audience, and not because the 'so-called insiders' validated it.

She added that she does not expect them to do so also, because she has reached where she is today because of the audience.

In July 2021, Taapsee had announced that she is turning producer and said she will continue to back quality content under her banner titled Outsiders Films.

The actor now revealed that she doesn't feel the need to become an insider, which is why she named her production house Outsiders Films, as she wants to remove the negative connotations surrounding the term.

The first film Taapsee produced under her newly-launched production house is 'Blurr'.

She was last seen in Netflix's 'Haseen Dillruba' with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Her next film 'Annabelle Sethupathi' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:52 PM IST
