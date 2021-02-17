Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebs rejoice as court acquits Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar defamation case

As a Delhi Court on Wednesday acquitted Journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha and singer Sona Mohapatra were among the others who took to Twitter to react to the news.
Pannu tweeted: "Amidst all the wrongs n unfairs happening around this did bring a ray of hope that somewhere something is keeping our hope in righteousness alive. Long live truth and justice!"
Singer Sona Mohaptra, who had accused composer Anu Malik during the #MeToo movement, thanked Priya Ramani for standing strong against MJ Akbar.
"Mr MJ Akbar’s reputation is one that stinks. So protecting it would mean harming a whole society & its dignity. This case is one for #India ‘s protection. Not just her women but also all the good people of this country. #ThankYou #PriyaRamani for standing strong. @IndiaMeToo," she tweeted.
In another tweet, she quoted Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey and wrote, "'Society must understand the impact of sexual abuse and harassment on its victims.
'Woman has right to put her grievance even after decades.'
'Right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity.'
Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey."
Lashing out at the former Union Minister, Richa Chadha tweeted, "#Justice at last! Hope tharak master, Mr. Burns spends the rest of his disgraced days in a radioactive den wondering why his dad didn’t give him the validation he needed as a young boy, why he wasted money on 97 lawyers when he could have gotten a therapist. Bye buddhe! #Loser"
Check out the other reactions here:
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said that no complaint of defamation is proved against Ramani.
The Court said that the right of reputation can not be protected at the cost of the right to dignity. It said, "the woman has the right to put up her grievance even after decades".
The court also referred to the Ramayana and the Mahabharata while pronouncing its judgement.
The Court while pronouncing the order said, "Women cannot be punished for raising voice against the sexual abuse in the pretext of complaint of defamation. The woman has the right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice and even after decades."
The Court also observed that even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser. It also said that sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence.
(With inputs from ANI)