Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and other Bollywood celebs rejoice as court acquits Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar defamation case

As a Delhi Court on Wednesday acquitted Journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chaddha and singer Sona Mohapatra were among the others who took to Twitter to react to the news.

Pannu tweeted: "Amidst all the wrongs n unfairs happening around this did bring a ray of hope that somewhere something is keeping our hope in righteousness alive. Long live truth and justice!"