Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's comment about star kids losing out on films

Actress Taapsee Pannu reacted to Sonakshi Sinha's recent comments on the insider v/s outsider debate.

The 'Dabangg' star, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, recently said that the 'whole star kid debate is useless' because even they lose films. The 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actress said that star kids don't go crying about it because it happens to everyone.

Taapsee, in a recent interview, reacted to the same and said that she agrees that every actor -- star kid or not a star kid - loses out on films because of someone else. However, the criteria is different, she said.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "The criteria is not that the star kid has lost out on the film because that person is an outsider so that person got the film, but as outsiders, definitely we have lost out on films because someone was there recommending and pushing someone's name who definitely had those contacts in the industry. And those are mostly star kids, right?"

Taapsee Pannu recently launched a production banner titled Outsiders Films.

The Delhi-born actress said Outsiders Films is an apt name for her production house.

"Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds, that's when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content," she said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress said that she aims to give back to the industry and empower talent who’re looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me.



On the acting front, Taapsee is awaiting the release of 'Rashmi Rocket'.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda', which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:19 PM IST