Taapsee Pannu pens down heart-warming note for Anubhav Sinha ahead 'Thappad'

A day before the release of her film 'Thappad', actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday penned down a long heart-warming note for Anubhav Sinha heaping praises on the director.

The actor took to Instagram to appreciate the filmmaker and posted a picture of herself from the sets of 'Thappad' where the two are seen in a jovial mood.

She started the note with a famous dialogue from Sinha's widely appreciated film 'Tum Bin' which says, "Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zaroorat nahi hai, mai bas saath dene aya hu (I know you don't need support, I have just come to stand by you)" She then went on to share how that film made Pannu a fan of the director.

"That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is," wrote Pannu.