Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut: 'You cannot fight against harassment, by harassing people'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has hit back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her a 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsider'. In an interview on Saturday Taapsee spoke about the 'Panga' actress' remarks and said, "You can't discredit me of my handwork just because I don't follow the same rules."
Recently, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's show and passed uncalled-for remarks about actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. Taapsee Pannu in an interview with CNN spoke about the same and said that 'you cannot fight against harassment, by harassing people.'
Speaking about her feud with Kangana Ranau, Taapsee said, "This hasn't been the first time. Everyone who has been following this knows, it is not the first time. One thing that I have maintained consistently in all my interviews from the beginning till now, since the time this insider-outsider debate has started, is the fact that I a very proud am an outsider."
Taapsee also spoke about why she couldn't keep mum and decided to speak about Kangana's remarks. She said, "What irked me and finally I felt like speaking up was the fact that i was getting discredited. The fact that my hard earned success, whatever A grade, B grade, even D grade success for that matter, was being credited to either movie mafia or she (Tapsee) has achieved everything because of her (Kangana''s) struggles."
For the unversed, Taapsee and Kangana's clash dates back to August 2019. Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel had even called the former 'a sasti copy' of the 'Queen' actress.
Taapsee said, "Am okay with people calling me names, sitting randomly in their houses. Because it is okay, it is their call... But you cant discredit me of my handwork just because I don't follow the same rules, the same things and I don't approve everything you say. That doesn't make me inferior in anyway."
"I am not going to take personal digs at people, I am not going to call you names. I will not justify who I am, let the audience decide that. My filmography is out there in open for people to see what grade I am supposed to have. I will not prove my connections," she declared.
