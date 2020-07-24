Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut: 'You cannot fight against harassment, by harassing people'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has hit back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her a 'B-grade actresses' and 'needy outsider'. In an interview on Saturday Taapsee spoke about the 'Panga' actress' remarks and said, "You can't discredit me of my handwork just because I don't follow the same rules."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut appeared on Arnab Goswami's show and passed uncalled-for remarks about actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. Taapsee Pannu in an interview with CNN spoke about the same and said that 'you cannot fight against harassment, by harassing people.'

Speaking about her feud with Kangana Ranau, Taapsee said, "This hasn't been the first time. Everyone who has been following this knows, it is not the first time. One thing that I have maintained consistently in all my interviews from the beginning till now, since the time this insider-outsider debate has started, is the fact that I a very proud am an outsider."