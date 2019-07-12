Taapsee Pannu is completely chilled out: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received a text message from his "Pink" and "Badla" co-star Taapsee Pannu, who, he said, is completely chilled out.

Taapsee shared a link of the teaser of her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh" to Big B. The cine icon on Friday shared the message on Twitter and lauded it.

"This is Taapsee Pannu, colleague and completely chilled out... sends me sms: Hi rockstar, this is the teaser of my latest madness releasing this Diwali, too excited for this one, so sharing it with you. Tell me if it surprises you... Well done," he wrote.