Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her 'B-grade actress'

Actress Taapsee Pannu seems have hit back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses', during her interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV. The 'Panga' actress had said that they are both 'B-grade actresses', despite being a part of Karan Johar's camp.

Without mentioning Kangana's name in the tweet, she wrote on Twitter, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot"

(I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)