Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her 'B-grade actress'

Actress Taapsee Pannu seems have hit back at Kangana Ranaut for calling her and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses', during her interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV. The 'Panga' actress had said that they are both 'B-grade actresses', despite being a part of Karan Johar's camp.
Without mentioning Kangana's name in the tweet, she wrote on Twitter, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot"
(I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)
This comes after Kangana Ranaut appeared on Goswami's show and said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"
Recently, Kangana Ranaut's social media team accused Taapsee Pannu of "reaping the fruits of" the former's struggles and "ganging up on her".
Taapsee did not directly respond to the allegations. Rather, she had quoted motivational Tony Gaskins to point out that "bitter people" with always find "something negative to say about anything positive".
"A couple of things have followed in my life, especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it," tweeted the actress.
Their feud dates back to August 2019, when Taapsee had to face the wrath of Kangana's sister for saying that the 'Queen' actress needs a 'double filter' as being brutally honest puts her into trouble. Taapsee's comment didn't go down well with Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel and she had launched a tirade against Taapsee.
She had attacked the 'Badla' actress on Twitter and written, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last I heard, Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter, and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)