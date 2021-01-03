Taapsee Pannu exudes confidence as she flaunts her natural curls in latest Instagram post

Actor Taapsee Pannu who is all set to star in her upcoming sports flick 'Rashmi Rocket' was on Sunday seen exuding elegance and confidence in a textured grey jumpsuit.

The 'Judwaa 2' star hopped on to Instagram to share a captivating picture of herself, where she is seen decked up in a textured grey coloured jumpsuit and modish jet black sunglasses.

Pannu dusted off the look with loose hair that effortlessly flaunted her natural curls.