Taapsee Pannu exudes charm as she slays in a black gown on magazine cover

New Delhi: Riding her own way to stardom, Taapsee Pannu who never fails to impress fans with her stellar performance, is spreading her charm on the August issue of a famous magazine cover.
The 32-year-old actor exuded charm while slaying in black on the Elle magazine cover.
Donning a Duchess satin black dress, paired with 18K gold-plated and bakelite earrings, the 'Pink' star can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile amid posing by the water in Mauritius. Making her look more enchanting, Taapsee had her curly locks tied together with some flicks moving around on her face.
The magazine termed the star as 'Riding the way.'
The actor shared the magazine cover on her Instagram page and wrote, "Duchess satin dress, @taruntahiliani. 18K gold-plated and bakelite earrings, Aurelie Bidermann Official."
On the work front, the actor is currently awaiting the release 'Mission Mangal' which chronicles the story of India's mission to Mars. She will also be seen playing the role of octogenarian women from UP who took up sharpshooting in their 50s in her forthcoming film 'Saand Ki Ankh' alongside Bhumi Pednekar.
