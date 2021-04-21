Taapsee Pannu calls Twitter 'one of the most toxic' platforms but prefers to stay on - here's why

Taapsee has been often trolled for voicing her opinions about current affairs.

In one of her recent interviews, Taapsee talked about the effect of trolling on her family members and said that it does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. She also stated that she will not stop expressing her views.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, several Bollywood stars are taking turns to spread awareness about the importance of safety amid the second wave.

On the work front, Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu, based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her training sessions.

Apart from that, she will be seen in films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Haseen Dillruba.