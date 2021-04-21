Taapsee Pannu calls Twitter 'one of the most toxic' platforms but prefers to stay on - here's why

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who is quite vocal on social media about several issues, recently called Twitter one of the most toxic social media platforms.
However, Taapsee also added that she finds it beautiful how people are helping each other, free of cost, amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country.
As the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, Taapsee tweeted, "There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful."
Here's Taapsee's tweet:
Taapsee has been often trolled for voicing her opinions about current affairs.
In one of her recent interviews, Taapsee talked about the effect of trolling on her family members and said that it does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. She also stated that she will not stop expressing her views.
Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, several Bollywood stars are taking turns to spread awareness about the importance of safety amid the second wave.
On the work front, Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu, based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her training sessions.
Apart from that, she will be seen in films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Haseen Dillruba.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)