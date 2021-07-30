Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From 'Pink' to 'Thappad', films that helped the 'outsider' cement her place in Bollywood

Actress Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday, August 1. The 'outsider', who made her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan's comedy 'Chashme Baddoor', has established herself in the film industry by giving powerful performances in films like 'Pink', 'Badla', 'Naam Shabana', 'Baby' and more.
Taapsee stepped into showbiz with modelling and later forayed into acting with the 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam'. Two years later, Taapsee made her Hindi film debut. However, the comedy film that starred actors Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyendu Sharma failed to impress the audience.
While Taapsee's debut film didn't garner much attention, it was her cameo in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film 'Baby' that changed 'direction of tide for good'. The seven-minute action sequence left audiences wanting for more.
In 2016, Taapsee starred in Shoojit Sircar's courtroom drama 'Pink' which is considered as her best performance till date. After the courtroom, Pannu proved her mettle by essaying fiery characters in films like 'Naam Shabana', 'Saandh Ki Aankh', 'Badla', 'Mannmarziyaan' among others.
On the actress' 34th birthday, here's a list of Taapsee's best performances:
Pink: The 2016 courtroom drama features Taapsee Pannu as a Delhi-based girl named Minal, who after being molested tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee.
For her commendable performance in 'Pink', the actress won the Best Film on Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.
Badla: Taapsee reunited with her 'Pink' co-star Amitabh Bachchan for the thriller, bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film revolves around a murder where Taapsee’s character becomes the primary suspect. Amitabh plays a criminal lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.
Saand Ki Aankh: In the biopic of the famous sharpshooter sisters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, Taapsee stepped into the shoes of the latter. Starring Bhumi Pednekar as Chandro Tomar, the film essays the journey of the sisters who are battling with a male-dominated society, in order to encourage their daughters towards a bright future.
For the Tushar Hiranandani directorial, Taapsee and Bhumi received Critics Best Actor In Leading Role (Female) of Filmfare Awards and Screen Award for Best Actress (Critics).
Thappad: In the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Taapsee ditched her fiery image to play a conventional Indian woman who takes a stand for herself after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her.
For her spectacular performance, Taapsee Pannu won a Fimfare Award for the Best Actress.
Haseen Dillruba: The recently-released 'Haseen Dilruba' stars Taapsee and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. In the murder mystery, Pannu played a newly-married woman, Rani Kashyap, who's the prime suspect in the murder case of her husband. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Harshvardhan Rane.
