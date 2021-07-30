Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: From 'Pink' to 'Thappad', films that helped the 'outsider' cement her place in Bollywood

In 2016, Taapsee starred in Shoojit Sircar's courtroom drama 'Pink' which is considered as her best performance till date. After the courtroom, Pannu proved her mettle by essaying fiery characters in films like 'Naam Shabana', 'Saandh Ki Aankh', 'Badla', 'Mannmarziyaan' among others.

On the actress' 34th birthday, here's a list of Taapsee's best performances:

Pink: The 2016 courtroom drama features Taapsee Pannu as a Delhi-based girl named Minal, who after being molested tries to file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

For her commendable performance in 'Pink', the actress won the Best Film on Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.