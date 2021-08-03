'You will always be missed Chintu Ji': Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha remember Rishi Kapoor as 'Mulk' clocks 3 years

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday celebrated the third anniversary of their critically-acclaimed drama "Mulk". They also paid tributes to Rishi Kapoor and said the late screen icon will always be missed.

The Uttar Pradesh-set film followed the life of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its honour after one of its members gets involved in terrorism.

Kapoor played the family patriarch, Murad Ali Mohammed, who faces bigotry and is forced to prove his love for the country as a Muslim.

Pannu featured in the film as Kapoor's daughter-in-law, Advocate Aarti Mohammed, who fights for the family.

The actor took to Twitter and shared a video, featuring scenes of Kapoor, who died last year after a battle with leukaemia.

"Three years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with #RishiKapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji," the 33-year-old actor wrote.