Taapsee Paanu takes a dig at Rangoli Chandel, in a Twitter banter with Varun Dhawan

Taapsee Paanu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh’s teaser finally released yesterday and B-town was all praises for the filmmaker for bringing a heroic story from the small villages of the country.

The teaser shows Shooter Dadis Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, both sister in laws who impressed many including Varun Dhawan. The actor shared the teaser on his social media and wrote "Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis"

One of the lead actors Taapsee Paanu shared a prompt reply to the tweet and said, "Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?"

This banter is quite a replica of how things went down post the release of Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. The actor had praised the filmmaker for his efforts with an unusual suspense thriller and in return got bashed by Kanagana’s sister for not mentioning her.

Rangoli then had also called out Taapsee and called her Kanagana’s ‘sasti copy’ while we didn’t see Saand Ki Aankh actor give her a witty response them, she did take a dig at the sister in an interesting manner.

Check it out below: