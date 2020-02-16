Taapsee is not 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana' but 'Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu'

Garg continued the conversation and wrote: "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!"

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: "authoritarian."

Calling it "Correct", she asked Ghosh: "That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar."

Netizens are also lauding her win and "befitting reply" to the producer.

One wrote: "Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!"

Another wrote: "Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress."

A third tweet said: "Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids."

Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: "My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever."

To which, Taapsee replied: "Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away."

"Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.