Taapse Pannu's 'Thappad' is a tight slap to 'Kabir Singh'

The makers of Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' dropped the trailer of the Taapsee Pannu starrer on Friday and here's why it is a befitting slap on 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face.

The trailer depicts a conventional Indian woman's journey of fighting for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband. The attack in question is a slap, yes just one slap.The same slap that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' glorified.

In 2019, Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh’ unapologetically celebrated misogyny and toxic masculinity. However, one scene from the movie became the talk of the town - the scene in which Shahid Kapoor slaps Kiara Advani.

Like the film's glorification of toxic masculinity wasn't enough, the director of the film tried to justify violence by saying, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman, and vice versa, there's a lot of honesty in it. If you don't have that physical demonstration... you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."

The director's ridiculous attempt at normalising violence received a lot of flak from all the quarters, however, the movie still went onto becoming a box-office hit. The success of a film that romanticised domestic violence towards a woman said a lot about 2019.

Starting on a fresh note, 2020 feels like a breath of fresh air. The bold and fierce Taapsee Pannu who's known for playing fiery characters will be seen in a different avatar. Taapsee is eassying the role of Amu, a woman who's been slapped by her husband infront of everyone at a party.

While Taapsee's performance in the trailer grips you, it's the hard-hitting question, "Thappad: Bas itni si baat?" leaves you uncomfortable.

In the trailer, at 1:59 mins, a character can be seen mouthing a dialogue that sounds way too inspired by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's justification of violence. The character says, "When you're truly in love, thodi bahot maar-peeth toh expression of love hi hai na?"

While, Shahid and Sandeep normalised 'a slap', Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu are here with a thought-provoking take, "Just on a slap? But nahi maar sakta"

Here are the videos that will help you further realise why Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' is a befitting slap on Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face: