Swastika Mukherjee Birthday: How this Bong beauty ruled 2020

Swastika Mukherjee is a presence that you would hardly miss. You just can’t move to any of Kolkata’s streets without her adorable face and blue eyes gazing back at you. Be it a billboard advertising, a mobile phone or a film poster, Swastika is undoubtedly one of the city’s most favourite silver-screen divas.

She is an Indian actress who mainly works in the Bengali Film Industry. She came into the spotlight after playing the role of ‘Mamata’ in the Bengali thriller film “Mastan.” In 2020, she played the role of ‘Dolly Mehra’ in Amazon Prime’s web series “Paatal Lok.” Mukherjee is the daughter of the popular Bengali actor, Santu Mukhopadhyay.

Swastika Mukherjee was born on Saturday, 13 December 1980 in Kolkata, West Bengal.

She did her schooling from Kolkata’s Carmel High School, St. Teresa’s Secondary School, and Gokhale Memorial School. Thereafter, Mukherjee did a graduation in History from Kolkata’s Jadavpur University. While in college, she was spotted by a director who offered her a role in his TV serial “Devdasi.”