Swara, Richa, Taapsee slam 'pervert' DD News journo for tweet on 'vibrators'

It’s 2021, and the most dragged about topic around actress Swara Bhasker – the iconic masturbation/vibrator scene from “Veere Di Wedding”, is making headlines once again.

This comes after Swara turned a cause ambassador for “Find a bed” initiative to help those battling the COVID-19 crisis.

However, Doordardhan senior consulting editor Ashok Shrivastav took to Twitter and trolled Swara by mentioning the “vibrator” scene, stating “little could be expected of a person who brought 'vibrators' to Indian films as a beacon of female empowerment.”

Responding to this, the actress called out the journo and wrote, "Uncle thoda obsessed nahi lag rahe vibrator se (Doesn't uncle seem obsessed with vibrators)?!?"