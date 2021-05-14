Swara, Richa, Taapsee slam 'pervert' DD News journo for tweet on 'vibrators'

It’s 2021, and the most dragged about topic around actress Swara Bhasker – the iconic masturbation/vibrator scene from “Veere Di Wedding”, is making headlines once again.
This comes after Swara turned a cause ambassador for “Find a bed” initiative to help those battling the COVID-19 crisis.
However, Doordardhan senior consulting editor Ashok Shrivastav took to Twitter and trolled Swara by mentioning the “vibrator” scene, stating “little could be expected of a person who brought 'vibrators' to Indian films as a beacon of female empowerment.”
Responding to this, the actress called out the journo and wrote, "Uncle thoda obsessed nahi lag rahe vibrator se (Doesn't uncle seem obsessed with vibrators)?!?"
Swara found support in fellow actors Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu.
"At a time when everyone is doing literally all they can to help, he simply cannot help but out himself as a pervert," wrote Richa.
Meanwhile, Taapsee tweeted, "He has been writing things about me also but I always a more important tweet before and after his to attend to so overlooked it. This is how he wants to put his power in use :) shows much.”
In 2020, Swara delivered back-to-back releases in the OTT space, portraying a sensuous teacher in "Rasbhari", a police officer in "Flesh", and a runaway bride-turned stand-up comic in "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag".
She will next be seen in "Jahaan Chaar Yaar", a tale of friendship challenged by engaging twists and turns. The film features actresses Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.
"Jahaan Chaar Yaar" narrates the story of four friends trapped in monotony. With grown-up children and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. A major chunk of the film will also be shot in Goa.
The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey, who has previously penned films such as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Shagird and Shakthi : The Power.
Besides that, she will also be seen in LGBTQ+ drama "Sheer Qorma".