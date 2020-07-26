Swara Bhasker's 'I have a joke on masturbation' is the perfect reply to 'Right Wing trolls'

Despite 2020 being all things chaos, one might assume India is progressing toward a better future, leaving its narrow mindedness behind for good. However, a section of the micro blogging site has still not gotten over Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene from the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

Twitter users had a field day partaking in the latest ‘I have a joke’ fad that took over the social media platform. Swara also shared her bit and wrote, “I have a joke about the Right wing .. but they didn’t get it and lynched it - the joke is now dead!

A BJP supporter named Ankit Jain quote-tweeted it and replied by writing, “I have a joke on finger but it is too sticky.”

The ‘Rasbhari’ actress didn’t shy away from giving a befitting reply and further added, “I have a joke about masturbation and it gave frustrated Right Wing trolls employment!”