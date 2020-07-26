Swara Bhasker's 'I have a joke on masturbation' is the perfect reply to 'Right Wing trolls'

Despite 2020 being all things chaos, one might assume India is progressing toward a better future, leaving its narrow mindedness behind for good. However, a section of the micro blogging site has still not gotten over Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene from the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.
Twitter users had a field day partaking in the latest ‘I have a joke’ fad that took over the social media platform. Swara also shared her bit and wrote, “I have a joke about the Right wing .. but they didn’t get it and lynched it - the joke is now dead!
A BJP supporter named Ankit Jain quote-tweeted it and replied by writing, “I have a joke on finger but it is too sticky.”
The ‘Rasbhari’ actress didn’t shy away from giving a befitting reply and further added, “I have a joke about masturbation and it gave frustrated Right Wing trolls employment!”
Jain replied to this as well by stating, "Tum karo toh empowerment hum karein toh employment?"
Earlier this month, self-acclaimed businessman Arun Pudur, also invited social media fury for targeting the same scene. Pudur juxtaposed a screenshot of Swara from the film with that of a woman serving in the Indian Army, and wrote, “Left-wing Female empowerment Or Right-wing Female empowerment Choose your heroes wisely."
After receiving severe backlash, Pudur deleted the tweet.
Veere Di Wedding also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania, Sonam K Ahuja and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, it is considered as one of the top grossing films with women in the leads.
