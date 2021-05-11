Swara Bhasker trolled for tweets on Israel-Palestine conflict, netizens say 'don’t even know the ABC'

Amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has called Israel an 'apartheid state'.
Tensions simmering in Jerusalem in recent days have took a deadly turn on Tuesday as militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel exchanged attacks, with at least 20 people killed.
After Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, Swara tweeted, "Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine"
"The cause of #Palestine and justice for Palestinians isn’t an Islamic cause.. at least it shouldn’t solely be that.. it is first & foremost an anti imperialist, anti colonial & anti apartheid cause.. & that’s why it should concern us all, even non-Muslims. #FreePalestine #AlAqsa," she added in a following tweet.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor then shared a picture from a protest in 2010.
Sharing another picture, where she's seen holding the flag of Palestine and showing her middle finger.
"Buffer zone. Gaza Strip. January 2011.
Showing much deserved middle finger to the Israeli ‘wall’.
Israel has blockaded Gaza (land, air and sea) since 2007. The economic & human cost of this has been horrible & huge. Gaza Strip is basically one big open air jail. #FreePalestine," she wrote.
Hours later, Swara's name made it to Twitter's trending tab as a section of Twitter trolled her for her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
