Swara Bhasker trolled for tweets on Israel-Palestine conflict, netizens say 'don’t even know the ABC'

Amid the escalating violence in East Jerusalem between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli forces, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has called Israel an 'apartheid state'.

Tensions simmering in Jerusalem in recent days have took a deadly turn on Tuesday as militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel exchanged attacks, with at least 20 people killed.

After Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, Swara tweeted, "Israel is an apartheid state. Israel is a terrorist state. Nuff said. #AlAqsa #FreePalestine"