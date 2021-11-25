Swara Bhasker to adopt a child, says ‘I cannot wait to be a parent’

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is all set to adopt a child. She joins other celebs who have also taken over motherhood sans an umbilical cord. These include actors like Sushmita Sen, Neelam Kothari, Sunny Leone and Raveena Tandon to name a few.

According to a report by Indian Express, Swara will be conducting the process as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which puts her on a waiting list.

The mom-to-be said in a statement, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt.”

She further added, “I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent to a child by adoption.”

Last month, a happy Swara took to Instagram and announced that she became an aunt after he brother Ishaan and his wife Bhoomika welcomed a baby girl.

She shared the first glimpse on social media and wrote, "No words to describe the abundant joy and excitement we are all feeling.. My big life decision is whether she should call me Bua (Hindi), Phuaa (Magahi) or Attaa (Telugu) ?!? Promise to be a fun Aunt in all languages, little one! Can’t wait to spoil you silly, defend your pranks to your parents and always have your back."

On work front, Swara is currently shooting "Jahaan Chaar Yaar", also featuring Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The first schedule of the Kamal Pandey directorial took place in Lucknow.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:28 PM IST