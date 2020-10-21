Swara Bhasker speaks in support of Deepika Rajawat over controversial 'anti-Hindu' cartoon

The Jammu Police on Wednesday had to intervene to clear a small mob outside the residence of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who had posted an ‘anti-Hindu’ cartoon on the social media.

Deepika shared a controversial cartoon about the Hindu festival of Navratri, which shocked people to their wit's end. The artwork reportedly depicted a man touching the feet of a deity during Navratri, and later the same man holding both legs of a woman on the rest of the days.

"Irony," captioned Deepika while sharing the cartoon from her official Twitter handle.

After scores of outraged netizens trended hashtags like #ArrestDeepikaRajawat and #ShameOnDeepika, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke in support of the lawyer.

Swara wrote, “Tweeting this cartoon led to a mob collecting outside the house of @DeepikaSRajawat last night. Why? Can we no longer comment on the hypocrisy of our society - where we worship the Goddess but where rape is like an epidemic? Let’s take a moment & ask ourselves what have we become”