Swara Bhasker speaks in support of Deepika Rajawat over controversial 'anti-Hindu' cartoon

The Jammu Police on Wednesday had to intervene to clear a small mob outside the residence of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who had posted an ‘anti-Hindu’ cartoon on the social media.
Deepika shared a controversial cartoon about the Hindu festival of Navratri, which shocked people to their wit's end. The artwork reportedly depicted a man touching the feet of a deity during Navratri, and later the same man holding both legs of a woman on the rest of the days.
"Irony," captioned Deepika while sharing the cartoon from her official Twitter handle.
After scores of outraged netizens trended hashtags like #ArrestDeepikaRajawat and #ShameOnDeepika, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke in support of the lawyer.
Swara wrote, “Tweeting this cartoon led to a mob collecting outside the house of @DeepikaSRajawat last night. Why? Can we no longer comment on the hypocrisy of our society - where we worship the Goddess but where rape is like an epidemic? Let’s take a moment & ask ourselves what have we become”
The police action came after receiving a call from Rajawat who said she was feeling insecure after a slogan shouting mob gathered outside her home.
Rajawat at one point was associated with the Kathua rape and murder case. She was the victim's family counsel for some time.
She represented the parents of the 8-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district in January 2018.
The accused were subsequently charge-sheeted by police and convicted by the district and sessions judge court in Pathankot (Punjab) where the case was transferred due its religious and political overtone.
However, later, the family of the victim decided to drop their lawyer Rajawat as she was "barely been available at the court hearings", according to the victim’s father.
The father had told reporters then that the case had been heard 100 times by the court and around 100 witnesses had been examined during the trial, but Rajawat had only appeared twice for the family.
