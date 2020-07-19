Swara Bhasker says 'very well said' Taapsee Pannu as the latter claps back at Kangana Ranaut

It all started with Kanagana Ranaut's appearance on Arnab Goswami's show, where she spoke about nepotism, power play in Bollywood and the movie mafia. She said, "For me, I have only to lose here because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's remarks, Swara had tweeted:

" -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!”

Net net I think this was a compliment!

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on"