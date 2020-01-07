Swara Bhasker retorts after Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa calls her ‘cheaper than Dainik Bhaskar’

Bollywood has become very polarized over the last few years. While one side believes the government of the day is doing fine and that it should be praised for its works, there’s a section that holds opposite view. They are extremely critical and mince no words in sharing their views when they feel that the government is resorting to unjustified means. Often, this leads to clashes between the two and it usually takes place on social media websites.

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) bill has once again ignited the battle between the both sides. But at times, it has also led to sudden and unexpected jibes. One such instance occurred last night when Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director of 2019’s super-hit comedy film Dream Girl, shared a post on Facebook. It poked fun at actress and activist Swara Bhasker, and called her ‘sasti cheez’. Not just that, he also did a pun on her last name by stating that Dainik Bhaskar, the daily newspaper, is more expensive than Swara Bhasker.

Swara has often made her stand clear on the various government policies and the right wingers have often targeted her for the same. But this attack by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who’s also a member of Bollywood fraternity and someone who doesn’t fit in the ‘troll’ category, left everyone shocked. Swara replied to Raaj’s status by sharing it’s screenshot on her Twitter handle. She accused him of double standards and reminded that he has offered her film roles in the past and even requested to share the trailer of his film. Hence, she playfully warned him of thinking twice before resorting to such ‘sasti harkat’ in the future. She signed off by wishing him good luck.

It remains to be seen if Raaj Shaandilyaa now reaches out to her to clarify or does he publicly reply to her retort.