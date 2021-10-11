e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:23 PM IST

Swara Bhasker records statement against YouTube influencer in 'objectionable' comments case

A police official informed that they have registered an FIR, based on her complaint, under sections 354 D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT act. Sources said that the police have also initiated an investigation into the case.
IANS
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker on Monday recorded her statement at the Patiala House Court here, in a case where she has alleged that a YouTube influencer has made objectionable comments against her on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Bhasker, who has always been the subject of heavy trolling on various social media platforms, had on Sunday, filed a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station as some messages doing the rounds on social media, she said, were "intended to outrage her modesty."

Bhasker, 33, has always been the centre of attraction of all the trolls on social media platforms because of her open views on several political issues.

While speaking to a TV channel on Sunday, she said that this culture of trolling has become a menace these days.

Responding to a question as to why only she is being targeted by a certain section of trolls, Bhasker said that the prime reason is she engages with most of the people on social media. "I don't keep quiet, I respond," she said.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:23 PM IST
