Swara Bhasker pans news channel for article on things to keep in mind if you have a 'jawaan saali' at home

Actress Swara Bhasker mocked a news channel on Twitter for sharing an article on ‘sisters-in-law’ on its website.
The article headlines as “things to keep in mind if you have a young sister-in-law at home.”
Swara wrote, “This is an India news channel. Slow claps everyone!!!”
Here are some more reactions on Twitter.
The news channel’s official website took down the article and deleted the tweet after being subjected to flak on the microblogging platform.
In an Interview with PTI, Swara said, "We allowed our female characters to become humans very late, probably in the last 15 years. Going beyond the abuses, largely the thing that we find offensive is just because we don't want to grant our female characters the same humanity that we grant our male characters. The moment we will do that, nothing will seem offensive.”
Swara’s was last seen in the web series "Flesh", which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana.
