Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls praying for her death after she tests positive for COVID-19

After actor Swara Bhasker revealed that she has contracted COVID-19, fans, and members from the film industry wished her a speedy recovery. However, there's a section of social media users who trolled her, and some even wished for her death.

"The best of all the news I have heard in 2022," a netizen tweeted.

"RIP in advance," another one wrote.

Reacting to such trolls, Swara asked them to keep their emotions in check.

"And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega," she tweeted.

Swara tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home," Swara had posted.

Swara is currently in Delhi at her home.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:26 PM IST