Swara Bhasker hails woman for speaking against 'Muslim stereotyping' on office WhatsApp group

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and quoted a tweet of screenshots shared by a Muslim woman who spoke against ‘stereotyping’ on her office WhatsApp group.

The woman in her tweet shared pictures showing discussions on the group after a person forwarded a message stating that Muslim cooks who attended Tablighi congregation in Delhi, were brainwashed to spit in the food they prepare to spread coronavirus. “WhatsApp group discussion in a company I recently joined. Bear in mind I’m yet again the only Muslim female in this office and this group is exclusively the women of this company. Post sending this I think there was a realisation that I’m also part of this”, she captioned the post.

Swara hailed the woman for speaking up and wrote, "Good on you for standing up to this bullshit hate mongering and vicious stereotyping Noorain #staystrong There still is a part of #India that will stand against this hateful BS!"