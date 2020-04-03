Swara Bhasker hails woman for speaking against 'Muslim stereotyping' on office WhatsApp group

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and quoted a tweet of screenshots shared by a Muslim woman who spoke against ‘stereotyping’ on her office WhatsApp group.
The woman in her tweet shared pictures showing discussions on the group after a person forwarded a message stating that Muslim cooks who attended Tablighi congregation in Delhi, were brainwashed to spit in the food they prepare to spread coronavirus. “WhatsApp group discussion in a company I recently joined. Bear in mind I’m yet again the only Muslim female in this office and this group is exclusively the women of this company. Post sending this I think there was a realisation that I’m also part of this”, she captioned the post.
Swara hailed the woman for speaking up and wrote, "Good on you for standing up to this bullshit hate mongering and vicious stereotyping Noorain #staystrong There still is a part of #India that will stand against this hateful BS!"
Bhasker feels the whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic, and says that it is time to leave aside political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country.
"The whole world is facing a huge and dangerous pandemic.. it has been found that self quarantine and social distancing slow the speed with which the virus spreads," Swara told IANS.
"As our government makes efforts to bring the situation under control- as responsible citizens we must do our bit and follow the prescribed restrictions. Every movement has to adapt into the reality of the moment. And at this moment it is important that we leave aside our political differences and do our bit for the safety of the country and the whole world," she added.
