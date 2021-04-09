Swara Bhasker gets a special birthday surprise from parents and colleagues

Swara Bhasker has been going places with her work and how. While she has to her credit, some of the finest films as well as web shows, the actress started off the first schedule of her next, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' last month in Lucknow.

Swara turns a year older today, on April 9, and she is all geared up for the next schedule of the movie, in Goa. Talking about whether or not she is a birthday person, she mentioned that she enjoys celebrating them, and they excite her.

She says, ''I love birthdays and I have always been big about celebrations since childhood, and not just mine, but also my friends and family. I always ensure that everyone close to me celebrates their birthdays, but on your own birthday, you want to be made to feel special, and my family and friends always make efforts to do so. This year, however, I'll be starting the Goa schedule for Jaha Chaar Yaar on my birthday. Having mentioned that I love to celebrate, I equally cherish working birthdays, especially this year, given how we are in the middle of a pandemic and I feel blessed to be able to work on this special day.''