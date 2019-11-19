Swara Bhasker bats for JNU students, says '43% students will be unable to finish their degrees if the hike is implemented'

Amidst the ongoing protests by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) over the hike in hostel fee and other demands, actor Swara Bhasker has shared her views on the issue.

Swara Bhasker who is a former JNU student never shies away from being vocal about social issues. She took to Twitter and supported the protest.

Swara wrote, "#JNU students protesting #JNUFeeHike are protesting on behalf of all the children in india born into and who will be born into lower income & lower middle income groups. Why should quality higher education be a commodity only the privileged can access? Pic: Noushad & Sarika."