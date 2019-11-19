Swara Bhasker bats for JNU students, says '43% students will be unable to finish their degrees if the hike is implemented'

Amidst the ongoing protests by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) over the hike in hostel fee and other demands, actor Swara Bhasker has shared her views on the issue.
Swara Bhasker who is a former JNU student never shies away from being vocal about social issues. She took to Twitter and supported the protest.
Swara wrote, "#JNU students protesting #JNUFeeHike are protesting on behalf of all the children in india born into and who will be born into lower income & lower middle income groups. Why should quality higher education be a commodity only the privileged can access? Pic: Noushad & Sarika."
In another tweet, Swara also questioned the Delhi police about the alleged lathi charge on students.
"Why did #DelhiPolice lathi charge students who were peacefully protesting the #JNUFeeHike? They are exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest. Legit ‘coz 43% students will be unable to finish their degrees if the hike is implemented!!!!," the actor wrote.
This tweet came after students of JNU students clashed with police on Monday, after they were stopped from marching to Parliament against a hostel fee hike, paralysing traffic and bringing the city to a halt.
The police detained about 100 protestors, including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji.
Swara also shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram.
The Veere Di Wedding actor also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid the debate about taxpayers money and JNU fee hike, Swara shared a picture on her Instagram story of the Prime Minister in a Range Rover.
Here's the picture:
According to a leading daily, Swara also emphasized on the importance of subsidized education in India.
"As a taxpayer, I have no problem in my hard-earned money being spent on subsidised education. In a country like India, which is still relatively poor and structurally unequal, public funding in education and higher education enables a very large percentage of the population, especially the lower-income and below poverty line groups, to access the education," reads a report by India Today.
This proves that even Twitter trolls can't stop Swara Bhasker from being her bold and blunt self.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)