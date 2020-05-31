Swara Bhaskar hits back at troll who mocked her 'Veere Di Wedding' girl gang

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on Sunday hit back at a troll who called the 'Veere Di Wedding' girl gang 'migrant labourers'.
In the picture that the troll tweeted, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were seen posing at the beach. Sharing the picture he wrote, "these 4 laborers are trapped and are not able to go home due to lockdown, there is nothing to eat and no clothes to wear... let the please reach home."
Slamming the troll, Swara replied, "amerika ke kailifornya mein baithe is zahareele tidde ko itanee sharam nahin hai ki bakavaasen karane kee jagah bhaarat mein shramikon ya peediton kee madad kar rahe kisee sanstha ko koee doneshan hee de de.. par nahin apane gatar numa moonh se mere taimlaayan par ultee karana inake jeevan kee ekamaatr upalabdhi hai! shaabaash chintoo!" (This poisonous grasshopper sitting in California, America, is not ashamed to give any donation to any organization that is helping workers or victims in India instead of talking nonsense. Life's only achievement! Bravo Chintu!)
Check out her tweet here:
Swara isn’t new at being the target of trolls, courtesy to her being unapologetically vocal about her political stance. The actress, who is controversy’s favourite child on Twitter, often becomes the target of extremely vile and misogynist comments about her overrated masturbation scene from the movie.
Bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, it was helmed by Shashank Ghosh. It was a coming-of-age story about four female friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.
