Swara Bhasker has a classy reply to netizen who said tennis star Manika Batra is 'more talented and beautiful' than her

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently responded to a netizen who called table tennis star Manika Batra more beautiful than her and Taapsee Pannu.

The user shared a meme which not only called Batra more beautiful but also more talented than Swara and Taapsee.

"More beautiful than woke actors like Taapsee or Swara Bhaskar and definitely more talented than them. One and only Manika Batra," it read.

Responding to the user's tweet, Swara shared a few emojis on wrote, "Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field."

