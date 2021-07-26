Swara Bhasker has a classy reply to netizen who said tennis star Manika Batra is 'more talented and beautiful' than her

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently responded to a netizen who called table tennis star Manika Batra more beautiful than her and Taapsee Pannu.
The user shared a meme which not only called Batra more beautiful but also more talented than Swara and Taapsee.
"More beautiful than woke actors like Taapsee or Swara Bhaskar and definitely more talented than them. One and only Manika Batra," it read.
Responding to the user's tweet, Swara shared a few emojis on wrote, "Many congratulations to #ManikaBatra and every other female achiever in any field."
This is not the first time Swara has been subjected to comparisons and trolls, courtesy to her being unapologetically vocal about her political stance.
The actress, who is controversy’s favourite child on Twitter, often becomes the target of extremely vile and misogynist comments.
In an exclusive interview with ETimes earlier this year, she said she has now learnt to tackle the trolls with a positive mindset and witty comments.
Swara, who made her debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Guzaarish', has acted in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding.
She was impressive in web shows like 'Rasbhari', 'Flesh' and 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag' last year.