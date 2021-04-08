Swara Bhaskar Birthday Special: Best movies by B-town's fearless diva

Swara Bhaskar is an Indian actress, who works in the Hindi film industry. She was born on 9 April, 1988. Swara is the daughter of naval Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar and was born and raised in Delhi. She has won two Screen Awards and has been nominated for a Filmfare Award on three occasions.
Here are some of Swara Bhaskar's best movies:
Veere Di Wedding:
It is a buddy comedy film and it is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is about how four close friends attend their friend's wedding. But before that, they go through the hurdles that love and relationships present. Swara Bhaskar plays the character 'Sakshi Soni' who is living with her parents after moving out of her husband's home.
Anaarkali of Aarah:
This film is directed by Avinash Das. It is about Anaarkali (Swara Bhaskar) making her living by folk dancing to erotic songs and how a person in position of power tries to take advantage of her. The storyline goes forward by her making a decision to stand up for herself and fight back.
Nil Battey Sannata:
This is a comedy-drama film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Here, Swara Bhaskar plays the role of a high-school dropout and single mother who works 4 different menial jobs, one of them being working as a maid. Her daughter is not interested in studies and feels that no matter what, she will end up being a maid like her mother so Swara's character tries to get her interested in her studies. The film's theme is a person's right to dream and change their lives, irrespective of social status.
Tanu weds Manu:
This is a romantic comedy-drama by Aanand L. Rai. Here Swara Bhaskar's character is Payal Jassi Gill. She is kind of Cupid in a way to main characters Tanu and Manu.
Raanjhanna:
Raanjhanna is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai. Here, she plays the character 'Bindiya.' In the movie, Kundan played by Dhanush is in love with Zoya played by Sonam Kapoor. However, Kundan cannot marry Zoya due to religious reasons and the fact that she is with someone else so he decides to marry his childhood best friend Bindiya (Swara Bhaskar) who has always loved him.
