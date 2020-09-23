'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan': Twitter reacts to NCB summoning Deepika, Shraddha, Sara and Rakul

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these `A-list' celebrities to join the probe. Their names came up during the interrogation of some persons who were questioned earlier in the case. Deepika has been called to record her statement on Friday, September 25.

