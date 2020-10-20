Sussanne Khan's Instagram account hacked after clicking on a hoax mail

Sussanne Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, has revealed that her Instagram account was hacked after she clicked on a hoax mail in her inbox.

"Hello everyone, My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages," Sussanne wrote on Instagram.