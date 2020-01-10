Sussanne Khan wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, says ‘you are the most incredible man I know’

Tagged once as one of the loveliest couples, Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan parted ways years ago. The couple has two sons – Hridaan and Hrehaan. But, they seemed to have found a way to be friends and has lived up to the term ‘exes can be friends’. They are often seen on vacations together with their families and sons, at parties or outings.
Hrithik Roshan, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, received a lovely wish from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sharing a series of photos with their sons, she wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye… you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.”
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan and their families recently had a splendid vacation in France. She had shared photos from the trip and called it as ‘modern family’.The past year has been extremely rewarding for Hrithik, with two very different films Super 30 and War that re-established him as a talented performer.
