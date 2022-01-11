Sussanne Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, says ‘this is a very contagious one’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, designer Sussanne Khan has joined the list of celebs who tested positive for COVID-19 amid the third wave in 2022.

Khan, who is double vaccinated, took to Instagram and posted a picture of flaunting her ripped bicep and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”

Sussanne completed both her doses by June 2021. "Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated... with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister @simonenaturallyinspired and dearest brother @ajayvarora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people... I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness. I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged," she wrote on Instagram.

Sussanne is also a single mother with two sons. Ask her how she manages to balance work and home simultaneously, and pat comes the reply, “I have clear demarcations of what I consider work and home time and I try to stick to it as much as I can. If I have to work at home I will do so once the boys are in bed or are busy. I’m blessed to have a great support system.”

Sharing her mantra for success, Sussanne adds, “I think you need to stay humble at all times. That is the most important thing in life. Stay focussed and work hard. Everything else will follow.”

Currently, Sussanne is busy with her collaboration with Avas Wellness Living Project, at Awas Village in Alibaug.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:26 AM IST