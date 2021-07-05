Sussanne Khan shares special birthday post for brother Zayed; ex-husband Hrithik Roshan drops THIS comment

Actor Zayed Khan turned 41 on Monday and wishes have been pouring in from his family, fans and friends on social media.

Zayed Khan's sister, interior designer Sussanne Khan, dedicated a special Instagram post to her "darling little brother."

Sussanne shared a special video that features throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo. She also complemented it with an adorable caption and wrote, "You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic."

"Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai.. there is NO one else with a power packed relentless solid heart like yours. Love you the mostesttttt.... Your forever cheerleader Suzzz," Sussanne added in the caption.