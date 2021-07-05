Sussanne Khan shares special birthday post for brother Zayed; ex-husband Hrithik Roshan drops THIS comment

Actor Zayed Khan turned 41 on Monday and wishes have been pouring in from his family, fans and friends on social media.
Zayed Khan's sister, interior designer Sussanne Khan, dedicated a special Instagram post to her "darling little brother."
Sussanne shared a special video that features throwback pictures of the brother-sister duo. She also complemented it with an adorable caption and wrote, "You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic."
"Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai.. there is NO one else with a power packed relentless solid heart like yours. Love you the mostesttttt.... Your forever cheerleader Suzzz," Sussanne added in the caption.
The special post also received a comment from her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan.
The actor took to the comments section and wrote, "Best man." Responding to it, Zayed wrote: "Best brother anyone can have. I'm blessed."
Have a look at Sussanne's adorable post for Zayed here:
Zayed also dedicated a special post for his wife Malaika on his birthday and thanked her for putting up with him all these years.
Hrithik commented on his post as well. He wrote, "sweet ❤️ happy birthday brother."
Hrithik and Sussanne often trend for leaving adorable comments on each other's posts. They tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be friends and co-parent their two sons.
Last week, Hrithik posted a shirtless picture, flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look.
Moments after he shared the post, it was flooded with compliments from fans and B-Town celebrities. Sussanne wrote, "U look 21."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently marked 15 years of his hit film "Krrish" and he also announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, "Krrish 4".
The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.